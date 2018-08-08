Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is defending his company’s decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his “Infowars” show.

Dorsey’s remarks, in a series of tweets late Tuesday, came after other tech companies removed Jones’ content for violating hate speech policies.

Dorsey said Twitter didn’t suspend Jones or “Infowars” because “he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does.”

He added that the company would “hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account.” He said he wanted Twitter to avoid taking “one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term.”

Dorsey was responding after Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify took down material over the past week published by Jones, raising pressure on Twitter to do the same.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company