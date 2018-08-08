Italy premier: I asked Trump for info on Iran nuclear status

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier says he recently asked U.S. President Donald Trump to share intelligence about Iran’s alleged nuclear program that has triggered fresh U.S. sanctions.

Premier Giuseppe Conte told reporters in Rome Wednesday that Italy would coordinate any initiatives with European Union partners in the aftermath of re-imposed U.S. sanctions against Iran.

He said Italy will be “hyper-sensitive” to repercussions on Italian businesses and noted that there already signs of “negative impact on our country.”

Italy traditionally has been a major trading partner with Iran. But Italian energy giant ENI earlier this year closed down its business in Iran, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles long ago reduced exposure there.

Conte said “we are willing to evaluate more rigorous accords” dealing with Iran.

He met with Trump in Washington last month.

