China’s July exports accelerate despite hike in US tariffs

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports accelerated in July, showing little impact from a U.S. tariff hike, while sales to the United States rose 13.3 percent over a year earlier.

Customs data released Wednesday showed exports rose 12.2 percent to $215.5 billion, up from June’s 11.3 percent growth. That was despite Washington’s imposition of 25 percent duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in a dispute over technology.

Imports surged 27.3 percent to $187.5 billion, outpacing the previous month’s 14.1 percent.

Growth in exports to the United States was off slightly from June’s 13.6 percent. That was more than offset by stronger exports to the rest of the world, possibly helped by a weaker Chinese currency.

Beijing has warned its exporters face “rising instabilities.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company