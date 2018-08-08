China eliminates work permits in latest appeal to Taiwanese

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has eliminated the need for Taiwanese citizens to apply for permission to work in China, in its latest effort to woo the island’s skilled young workers amid a diplomatic freeze.

Spokesman for the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office Ma Xiaoguang says the move is part of a package that aims to provide Taiwanese with treatment equal to that of Chinese in studying, starting businesses and employment.

China hopes such measures will undercut support for the self-governing island’s President Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing loathes for her refusal to endorse the notion that Taiwan is a part of China.

The elimination of work permits was also extended to residents of Hong Kong and Macau, former British and Portuguese colonies that reverted to Chinese rule late last century.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company