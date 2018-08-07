MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wynn Resorts adds former Deutsche Bank CEO to board

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino operator Wynn Resorts has appointed its current CEO and the former CEO of Deutsche Bank to its board of directors.

The Las Vegas-based company announced the appointments Tuesday. The addition of Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox and former Deutsche Bank executive Richard Byrne brings the number of board members to 11.

The company’s board has been overhauled since founder Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February after sexual misconduct allegations against him first surfaced. He has denied the accusations.

The announcement came a day after the company disclosed that casino industry veteran Phil Satre has been named board vice chairman and will become chairman by Dec. 31.

Maddox joined the casino operator when it was founded in 2002.

Byrne is the president of Benefit Street Partners.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company