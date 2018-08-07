The Latest: Trump says Iran sanctions about “WORLD PEACE”

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says stiff U.S. sanctions against Iran are back in effect and that “anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States.”

He adds in an early morning tweet that he is, “asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”

The move comes after Trump declared the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement “horrible.” The sanctions reinstated on Tuesday target financial transactions that involve U.S. dollars, Iran’s automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

More U.S sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector and central bank are to be re-imposed in early November.

The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite the concerns of European allies after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran’s nuclear activities.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company