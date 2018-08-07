Italy passes 5 Star-led labor reform

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ROME (AP) — Italy’s parliament has passed 5-Star Movement-led labor reform that aims to crack down on short-term employment and precarious labor practices, although critics say it will cause many people to lose their jobs.

The law, approved Tuesday afternoon in the Italian Senate, shortens the maximum duration of temporary employment contracts and decreases the number of times an employer can renew such contracts. But a recent report by Italy’s social security institute suggested that thousands of workers will lose their jobs because of the new legislation. In addition, the reform includes a crackdown on gambling advertisements.

The new law is known in Italy as “Dignity Decree” and the Senate approved it in a 155-125 with one abstention.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company