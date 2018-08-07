Car transporter catches fire in Swiss tunnel, no injuries

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a transporter carrying cars has caught fire and burned out in an Alpine road tunnel. No one was injured, but the blaze caused the closure of a major north-south route.

Police in Ticino canton (state) said the truck-trailer caught fire Tuesday morning in the Piottino tunnel on the A2 highway. The vehicle and the seven cars it was carrying burned out.

The highway was closed. Swiss media reported that the Gotthard road tunnel a few kilometers away, a major north-south artery through the Alps, also was temporarily closed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company