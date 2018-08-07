Bon Appétit tags Portland, Maine, City of the Year for food

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — One of the most widely read food magazines says there’s no better U.S. city for restaurants than Portland, Maine.

Bon Appétit published an article on its website Tuesday that declared Maine’s largest city the 2018 Restaurant City of the Year. Deputy editor Andrew Knowlton wrote the article, which says the “sheer number of outstanding openings” in the city have made it the top food destination in the country this year.

Knowlton previously declared Portland “America’s Foodiest Small Town” in a 2009 article for the same magazine.

Other recent City of the Year winners have included much larger metropolises like Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Portland is the smallest city to get the honor. It’s a city of about 67,000 with a restaurant scene that draws legions of tourists.

