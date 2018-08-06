China tightens controls to slow currency’s fall

Posted On Mon. Aug 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — China has tightened controls on trading in its yuan in a possible effort to stop a decline against the U.S. dollar that has raised the danger of an outflow of capital from the world’s second-largest economy.

Traders must post a 20 percent deposit effective Monday for contracts to buy and sell yuan on a future date. That will raise the cost of betting the currency might fall further, which might help to discourage speculators.

Beijing allowed the yuan to fall by 8 percent against the dollar since early February. That helps Chinese exporters that face U.S. tariff hikes by lowering the price of their goods in dollar terms. But it also could encourage investors to shift money out of China, raising financing costs for companies in the country.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company