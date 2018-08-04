Indonesia returning yacht at center of Malaysia graft probe

Posted On Sat. Aug 4th, 2018
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A police official says Indonesia is returning a luxury yacht allegedly bought with funds stolen from a Malaysian state investment company.

Daniel Silitonga, deputy director of economic crimes at Indonesia’s national police, says the yacht is on its way to a border location where it will be transferred to Malaysia.

He declined to say when or where the transfer will happen but that the $250 million Equanimity yacht is currently near Batam island close to Singapore.

Indonesian police working with the FBI seized the yacht off Bali in February but faced a legal challenge from its Cayman Islands owner.

A massive corruption scandal at Malaysia’s defunct 1MDB state fund led to the electoral defeat of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is now facing charges.

