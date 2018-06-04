MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Merck and TJX climb; Nektar Therapeutics slumps

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Nektar Therapeutics, down $37.78 to $52.57

Investors weren’t impressed with early results from a study of a pancreatic cancer treatment.

Facebook Inc., down 71 cents to $193.28

The New York Times reported that Facebook shared user data with dozens of device makers.

Micron Technology Inc., up 36 cents to $59.10

The chipmaker said it is one of several companies being investigated by Chinese authorities.

Merck & Co., up $1.46 to $62.02

The drugmaker announced positive results from studies of lung cancer treatments.

Winnebago Industries Inc., up 80 cents to $36.80

The RV and motor home maker said it will bought boat builder Chris-Craft.

Owens & Minor Inc., down 32 cents to $16.12

The medical supply distributor said its chief financial officer and head of North American business are leaving to pursue other opportunities.

PDC Energy Inc., down $1.21 to $60.14

Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies fared worse than other sectors Monday after strong performance recently.

TJX Cos., up $2.53 to $92.95

Retailers made bigger gains than the rest of the market Monday.

