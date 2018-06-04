MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

U.S. stocks rose for the second consecutive day Monday with technology companies, retailers and household goods companies in the lead. Indexes of technology companies and smaller, more U.S.-focused companies both hit all-time highs.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index added 12.25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,746.87.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 178.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,813.69.

The Nasdaq composite surged 52.13 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,606.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5.39 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,653.37.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 73.26 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Dow is up 94.47 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 703.07 points, or 10.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 117.86 points, or 7.7 percent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company