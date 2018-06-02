Renowned Texas heart transplant program suspends operations

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston hospital has suspended all medical procedures in its renowned heart transplant program following the deaths this year of at least three patients.

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center announced Friday that the transplant program will be inactive for 14 days as administrators assess what’s gone awry with operations.

The decision follows a series of joint reports by the Houston Chronicle and ProPublica revealing the departure of several top physicians and an unusually high number of patient deaths in recent years.

The program’s inactive status means it will turn away all donor hearts during the suspension.

Doug Lawson, CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives Texas Division, which owns St. Luke’s, says in a statement that “recent patient outcomes deserve an in-depth review before we move forward.”

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company