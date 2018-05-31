Bag maker Samsonite’s CEO resigns after short-seller report

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HONG KONG (AP) — Luggage maker Samsonite says its CEO has stepped down following a report by a short-seller that questioned his credentials and the company’s accounting.

The company said in a statement Friday that Ramesh Tainwala resigned for personal reasons.

A research reported issued by U.S.-based short-seller Blue Orca a week earlier said Tainwala had falsely claimed on his resume that he had a doctorate degree in business administration.

Blue Orca also alleged Samsonite played “accounting games” related to its 2016 purchase of luxury baggage maker Tumi.

Samsonite called the report “one-sided and misleading,” and said the conclusions about its financial results were incorrect.

Luxembourg-based Samsonite’s Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 7 percent after the announcement.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company