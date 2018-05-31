Another doctor sentenced in medical lab bribery scheme

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Another doctor convicted of involvement in a long-running bribes-for-test referrals scheme with a now-defunct New Jersey firm is headed to prison.

Federal prosecutors say Thomas Savino received a four-year sentence Thursday.

The 59-year-old New York man had pleaded not guilty but was convicted last October on charges including conspiracy and wire fraud. His medical practice was based in Staten Island.

Prosecutors say from July 2012 through April 2013, Savino received cash bribes totaling at least $25,000 from employees and associates of Parsippany-based Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services. Savino’s referrals generated $375,000 in lab business for the company.

Fifty-three people, including 38 physicians, have pleaded guilty or been convicted. The scheme involved millions of dollars in bribes and resulted in more than $100 million in payments to BLS from Medicare and private insurers.

This story has been corrected to show the doctor’s surname is Savino, not Greenspan.

