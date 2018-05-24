Spanish ruling party convicted in major corruption case

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has issued hefty prison sentences for politicians and businesspeople involved in a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that helped fund the governing party.

Thursday’s decision is a major blow for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s Popular Party, fined 245,000 euros (US$ 287,000) because it benefited from the illegal scheme, the court said.

The court also fined a former health minister for accepting gifts but didn’t find any wrongdoing by current members of the government.

Rajoy, who had to testify as a witness in the high-profile case, told the court he wasn’t aware of PP’s accounting practices when the scheme was in place.

Francisco Correa, the businessman considered the scheme’s mastermind, was sentenced to nearly 52 years in prison and Luis Barcenas, PP’s former accountant, to 33 years and a 4 million-euro fine.

