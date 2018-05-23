Zinke heckled as he pitches government, industry cooperation

Posted On Wed. May 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced protests and a heckler as he delivered a message of government cooperation at a large energy industry conference in North Dakota.

Zinke told the crowd Wednesday at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck that government needs to be a better partner with the energy industry. He said that would improve innovation, safety and environmental stewardship.

Nineteen-year-old Alex Hilzendeger of Bismarck says he thinks the Trump administration is too cozy with energy companies. He stood up during Zinke’s speech and shouted at him before being removed by security. He wasn’t arrested.

Members of the Sierra Club rallied outside the conference, imploring Zinke to oppose an oil refinery planned near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Zinke says he’s gathering facts about the project.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company