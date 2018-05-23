US airlines expect record number of summer travelers

Posted On Wed. May 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Planes will be packed as Americans head out on summer vacations this year.

Airlines for America, a trade group that represents most major U.S. carriers, forecast Wednesday that 246.1 million passengers — about 2.7 million a day — will fly on a U.S. airline between June 1 and Aug. 31.

That would be a 3.7 percent increase from last year’s record.

The group’s chief economist, John Heimlich, credits a strong economy, rising household net worth, and low fares. The CEOs of American Airlines and United Airlines have warned, however, that rising fuel prices are likely to lead to higher fares.

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the peak travel season. Last summer the airline group predicted a 4 percent increase, which turned out to be too low.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company