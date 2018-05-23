Lawmaker wants states to reject sports bet ‘integrity fee’

Posted On Wed. May 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called “integrity fee” payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney said Wednesday it is “extortion” for the leagues to demand money in return for hosting honest games.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed states to legalize sports betting after a suit brought by New Jersey.

The leagues are seeking payments from states or sports betting providers to help them pay for the cost of making sure their games remain free from cheating.

Many states vehemently oppose this demand, although some have shown willingness to negotiate.

The NFL wants Congress to pass federal legislation regulating sports betting, which could include a determination on whether the leagues should get such payments.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company