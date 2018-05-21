The Latest: Trump defends US trade dealings with China

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-China trade talks (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his administration’s trade dealings with China a day after his Treasury secretary said the two countries were putting a trade war “on hold.”

Trump tweeted Monday: “China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products – would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!”

Trump adds: “On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the U.S. and China were “putting the trade war on hold” following an announcement that Beijing would buy more American goods. But the two sides gave no indication of how much progress they had made toward ending their dispute.

___

1 a.m.

The trade war between China and the United States is being put on hold. The economic truce came Sunday after a few days of talks aimed at bringing down America’s massive trade deficit with Beijing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the “hold” on Sunday even though China isn’t specifying just how much it will reduce America’s trade deficit, only that it would be substantial. The Trump administration had sought a deficit reduction of $200 billion.

Mnuchin told “Fox News Sunday” that the U.S. and China had made “meaningful progress” and that the administration had agreed to put off proposed tariffs on up to $150 billion in Chinese products. China had promised to retaliate.

Mnuchin forecast a 35 to 45 percent increase this year in U.S. farm sales to China.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company