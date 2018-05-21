The Latest: LatAm bloc decries Venezuela vote, urges action

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s presidential election (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A grouping of 14 countries from throughout the Americas is refusing to recognize the result of Venezuela’s disputed presidential election and urged diplomatic and financial action in response.

The Lima Group of nations decried the vote as failing to meet “international standards of a democratic, free, just and transparent process.”

The nations including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia vowed Monday to “reduce their level of diplomatic relations” with Venezuela in response.

The bloc called on authorities in each of their countries to notify the financial sector about the risks of engaging in business with the Venezuelan government. It also promised to push international and regional entities not issue Venezuela new credit.

The statement by the Lima Group adds to mounting international outcry over Sunday’s election. Official results gave President Nicolas Maduro a new six-year term.

