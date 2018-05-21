Italy moves toward populist government

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president has convened the leaders of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League for consultations that could lead to the first populist government in the eurozone’s third largest economy.

The prospect of a 5-Star-League government is weighing on markets and on Italy’s European allies. The cost of borrowing to fund Italy’s persistently high public debt rose again on Monday and the Milan stock market was down 2 percent. France’s economics minister has already sounded an alarm that the eurozone’s financial stability could be threatened if a populist government blows Italy’s deficit commitments.

The leader of the 5-Stars, Luigi Di Maio, and League leader Matteo Salvini indicated agreement Sunday on a candidate for premier to present to President Sergio Mattarella, who must grant his approval before a parliamentary confidence vote.

