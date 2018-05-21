Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for Chicago’s MB Financial

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifth Third Bancorp is buying Chicago’s MB Financial for about $4.7 billion, mostly in stock.

MB Financial Inc., the parent company of MB Financial Bank, has approximately $20 billion in assets.

Greg Carmichael, the chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, said Monday in prepared remarks that the deal will create more convenience for customers of both banks.

MB Financial shareholders will receive the equivalent of $54.20, or 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock. The offer is a 24 percent premium to MB’s closing share price Friday.

Shares of MB Financial jumped almost 9 percent before the opening bell. Shares of Fifth Third, based in Cincinnati, fell about 2 percent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company