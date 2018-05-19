US, China say Beijing commits to buying more American goods

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just-ended U.S.-China trade talks in Washington have produced a commitment by Beijing to “significantly increase” its purchases of Americans goods and services.

And both countries have agreed on “meaningful increases” in U.S. exports of agriculture and energy products.

That’s according to a joint statement from the world’s two biggest economic powers. But it provides no dollar amounts and doesn’t say what it might mean in terms of reducing America’s massive trade deficit with China.

The statement also says the two sides agreed to expand trade in manufactured goods and services.

The U.S. will send a team to China to work out further details.

Both countries have agreed on the need to take what they call “effective measures” to reduce America’s trade deficit, and to strengthen cooperation on protecting intellectual property.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company