The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
iTunes charts for week ending May 17, 2018

Top Songs

1. This Is America, Childish Gambino

2. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons

3. Nice For What, Drake

4. Heaven, Kane Brown

5. Back to You, Selena Gomez

6. Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

7. In My Blood, Shawn Mendes

8. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), Post Malone

9. God’s Plan, Drake

10. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey

Top Albums

1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Arctic Monkeys

3. Voicenotes, Charlie Puth

4. beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

5. All I See Is War, Sevendust

6. Die Lit, Playboi Carti

7. 7, Beach House

8. Frozen: The Broadway Musical (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

9. Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

10. Moments: Mighty Sound (Live), Bethel Music

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

