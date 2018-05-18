Shares in troubled Italian bank dive on government plans

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MILAN (AP) — Shares in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena slumped after it emerged the populist parties negotiating to form a new government intend to keep the bank under state control.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi slid more than 4.3 percent to 2.79 euros ($3.30) on Friday, a day after shedding nearly 9 percent.

Italy’s economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, said in a statement that the intentions of the leaders of the right-wing League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement “have immediately created a crisis of trust” in the bank’s shares. He called it “a serious matter that jeopardizes the investment made with public resources.”

Monte dei Paschi is 68-percent government owned after last year’s bailout. Under European rules, state support can only be temporary.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company