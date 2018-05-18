Markets Right Now: Stocks edge mostly lower at midday

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

It was a mixed finish on Wall Street as declines in banks and technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

Citigroup lost 2.2 percent Friday, and chipmaker Intel fell 2.4 percent.

Industrial companies rose. Deere jumped 5.7 percent after forecasting strong equipment sales for the current quarter.

Campbell Soup plunged 12.4 percent after cutting its profit forecast and saying its CEO was retiring immediately.

The S&P 500 index lost 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,712.

The Dow Jones industrial average wound up little changed at 24,715. The Nasdaq composite dipped 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,354.

Small-company stocks rose. The Russell 2000 index closed at its third straight record high.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.06 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes edged mostly lower in midday trading, adding to the market’s modest losses from a day earlier.

Banks, technology and energy companies fell Friday, offsetting gains by industrial stocks.

State Street Financial gave up 1.5 percent, and Applied Materials sank 8.8 percent.

Campbell Soup plunged 11.7 percent after announcing that its CEO, Denise Morrison, was retiring effective immediately.

The S&P 500 index lost 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,717.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 39 points, or 0. percent, to 24,753. The Nasdaq composite dipped 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,377.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.08 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street as technology companies and banks move lower.

Chipmaker Intel lost 1.3 percent early Friday and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, fell 1.1 percent. State Street Financial gave up 1 percent.

Campbell Soup plunged 10.9 percent after announcing that its CEO, Denise Morrison, was retiring effective immediately.

The S&P 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,716.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,731. The Nasdaq composite dipped 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,367.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.08 percent.

