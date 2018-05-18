Judge rejects lawsuit against Fox by ex-host Andrea Tantaros

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has tossed out a New York lawsuit against Fox News by former host Andrea Tantaros, citing her “vague, speculative and conclusory allegations.”

The lawsuit U.S. District Judge George Daniels dismissed Friday had alleged Fox tried to torment Tantaros after she complained about sexual harassment.

Fox News Channel had urged the lawsuit be rejected, saying the claims were a paranoid fantasy or a deliberate hoax.

In August 2016, Tantaros sued the network, its ousted chairman and other top executives in a separate lawsuit, saying they retaliated after she detailed unwanted sexual advances made by her onetime boss Roger Ailes. A state judge ruled those claims were subject to closed-door arbitration.

Tantaros worked as a host and political analyst for Fox News from 2011 to 2016.

Ailes died last year.

