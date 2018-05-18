MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
The major U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Friday as declines in banks and technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

Energy companies also declined as crude oil prices closed lower. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. Industrial and health care companies were among the big gainers.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 7.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,712.97.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.11 points to 24,715.09.

The Nasdaq composite lost 28.13 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,354.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 1.34 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,626.63, the index’s third all-time high in a row.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 14.75 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow fell 116.08 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 48.54 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 rose 19.84 points, or 1.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 39.36 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is down 4.13 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 450.95 points, or 6.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 91.12 points, or 5.9 percent.

