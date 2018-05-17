MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

PayPal gains bigger in-store presence with $2.2B acquisition

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PayPal is buying financial services startup iZettle for $2.2 billion to expand its digital payment service into thousands of brick-and-mortar stores in Europe and Latin America.

The deal announced Thursday marks the largest acquisition in PayPal’s 20-year history and intensifies its competition with Square, a payment processor started by Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey.

Both PayPal and Square are vying to help mostly small- and medium-sized retailers process sales that aren’t paid with cash.

After the deal closes, PayPal will gain a presence in stores located in 11 new markets: Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

PayPal, based in San Jose, California, says Stockholm-based iZettle is on pace to process about $6 billion in payments this year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company