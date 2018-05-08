MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lawsuit: Wells Fargo put family in victim protection at risk

Posted On Tue. May 8th, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Minnesota family in a victim protection program is suing Wells Fargo and one of its mortgage bankers, alleging the bank sent mail to what was supposed to be a secret location.

The lawsuit also alleges the family received mail from outside vendors — a signal that the bank sold its information. The family’s attorney says once outside vendors have someone’s name and address, the information may be accessible to anyone.

The Star Tribune reports the family is in victim protection because of death threats from a neighbor who had sexually assaulted a family member. The bank’s mailings began showing up after the family applied for a mortgage in 2016.

A Wells Fargo spokesman said the bank was aware of the complaint and couldn’t comment further.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

