Trump to review security risks from fewer US factories

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to review the U.S. manufacturing base and supply chains because of possible national security risks.

The president signed an executive order Friday for a 270-day review to be led by the Defense Department. The order joins a Commerce Department review of imposing steel tariffs on national security grounds as a possible way the administration could reshape global trade without having to negotiate new agreements with foreign countries.

Administration officials said the country lacks domestic companies that can produce flat panels, repair submarine propellers and print circuit boards, among other possible shortages in the event of war. But those officials said they would wait until after the report was issued in order to determine next steps in terms of policy.

Peter Navarro, the top White House aide on trade and industrial policy, said the possible vulnerabilities are the result of factory closings since 2001.

