Regulators release environmental assessment of pipeline

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An environmental assessment of the proposed Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline finds the three-state project would have some adverse effects, including impacts on water resources, forest and other habitats, as well as endangered species.

The assessment was published Friday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees interstate natural gas pipelines. It says if developers use proper construction and mitigation techniques, most of those impacts could be reduced to “less-than-significant” levels.

The agency’s commissioners will consider the analysis in making their final decision about whether to approve the 600-mile (965-kilometer) pipeline that would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has drawn opposition from environmental groups and many landowners. But many political and business leaders say it will provide cleaner energy and boost economic development.

