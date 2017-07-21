Legendary wildcatter Boone Pickens takes a Texas-sized fall

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
T. Boone Pickens, who is suffering from a series of strokes, took a “Texas-sized fall” that put him in the hospital last week.

In a posting to LinkedIn, the corporate raider and legendary oilfield wildcatter said that he is still mentally strong but that as far as his life goes, “I clearly am in the fourth quarter.”

Pickens, the founder and chairman of BP Capital, suffered several strokes over the holiday and has been undergoing speech therapy. The 89-year-old said he’s regained 90 percent of his speech through aggressive therapy and determination.

The fall, he says, is just a set-back. Pickens said he can still comprehend and process information well, but has difficulty speaking clearly.

