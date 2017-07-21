Latvia fines two banks for breaching North Korea sanctions

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s financial watchdog has fined two local banks for attempting to circumvent international sanctions on North Korea in a case that U.S. law enforcement authorities helped to identify.

The Latvian Financial and Capital Market Commission said Friday that Norvik Banka and Rietumu Banka have agreed to pay 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) and 1.6 million euros in fines, respectively.

In a statement, the Baltic country’s banking regulator said the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement unit and the FBI closely assisted in the investigation, and noted that it had earlier detected similar sanction violations by three other Latvian banks.

The offences took place between 2013 and 2014 for Norvik Banka and between 2009 and 2015 for Rietumu Banka.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company