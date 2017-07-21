China announces goal of AI leadership by 2030

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has announced a goal of making the country a global leader in artificial intelligence in just over a decade, putting additional political support behind growing investment by Chinese companies in developing self-driving cars and other advances.

The Cabinet statement on Thursday says Chinese leaders see AI as the basis for future industrial development. It calls for developing personnel and research and educational resources to achieve “major breakthroughs” by 2025 and make China a “leading world center for artificial intelligence innovation” by 2030.

Chinese companies including Tencent Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Alibaba Group are spending heavily to develop artificial intelligence for finance, self-driving cars and other applications.

Manufacturers also are installing robots and other forms of automation to help reduce labor costs and improve efficiency.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company