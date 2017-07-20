Spanish banker's death was suicide, officials say

Posted On Thu. Jul 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

MADRID (AP) — Judicial authorities in Spain say that autopsy results show the Spanish banker involved in graft scandals who was found dead this week with a bullet to his chest deliberately shot himself.

The body of Miguel Blesa, the 69 year-old former chairman of the disappeared Caja Madrid, was found Wednesday in the garage of a private hunting estate in southern Spain after he told other guests he was going to move his car.

The forensic report confirms the widespread speculation it had been a case of suicide.

Blesa had been waiting for the result of an appeal to a six-year prison sentence for misusing corporate credit cards issued by Bankia SA, which absorbed Caja Madrid in 2011. Bankia was later nationalized and bailed out for 18 billion euros ($24 billion).

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company