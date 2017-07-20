British foreign secretary in Japan for security, trade talks

TOKYO (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has arrived in Japan for talks on security and trade.

Japan’s foreign ministry says Johnson will meet with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on Friday to discuss an increased foreign and security cooperation. North Korea’s missile threat and Brexit are likely to top the agenda.

Britain’s Foreign Office says Johnson will visit a robotics center at Tokyo’s Waseda University, which collaborates with the University of Birmingham. He is also due to meet with Japanese business leaders for talks on enhanced trade and investment.

Johnson, who was mayor of London during the 2012 Olympics, plans to share his expertise with Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa to help Tokyo prepare for the 2020 Games.

