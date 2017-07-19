Spice maker McCormick buys Reckitt Benckiser's food brands

Posted On Wed. Jul 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — U.S. spice maker McCormick & Company has bought Reckitt Benckiser’s food business in a $4.2 billion deal.

The American company fought off rival bidders to purchase French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot brands.

The deal will create a combined group with annual sales of around $5 billion.

Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s CEO, says the deal will allow the company to create “an even more diverse and complete flavor product offering.”

It comes as Reckitt re-focuses the group on consumer health and hygiene products after it bought U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson in a move that will help the company grow in China.

Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley says Reckitt “is achieving a very attractive valuation for a North American food business, in our view.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company