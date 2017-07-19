MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Enhanced security in effect on international flights to US

Posted On Wed. Jul 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Travelers flying to the U.S. from nearly 300 international airports, including those in Mexico and Canada, are now subject to stepped-up security measures that include stricter screening for electronic devices larger than cell phones.

The new measures may include asking passengers to present larger electronic devices for inspection and prove they can be powered on.

Airlines and aviation authorities are warning passengers to expect longer security screenings as the new measures kick in.

Mexcio’s aviation authority says passengers on flights bound for the U.S. should arrive at the airport three hours early.

The new rules announced last month apply to roughly 180 foreign and U.S.-based airlines flying from 280 airports in 105 countries. The Department of Homeland Security says more than 2,000 international flights land in the United States daily.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company