Amazon's social network seems a lot like Pinterest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is launching a new social network aimed at getting its hardcore users to spend even more money with the e-commerce giant.

The new service, called Spark, essentially takes Amazon Prime, mixes it with Pinterest and adds a dash of Instagram. Like Pinterest, it lets users share photo-heavy posts about their interests, ideally those leading to shopping.

The service launched publicly on Tuesday on Amazon’s iPhone app, and is only open to Prime members, who pay $99 a year for Amazon’s loyalty program. An Android version is planned.

Spark first asks users to select at least five subject areas of interest. The app then generates an Instagram-like feed of posts that display yellow dots on purchasable items in the photos. Tapping the dots displays links to Amazon product pages.

Comments

comments