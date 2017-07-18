UnitedHealth

Posted On Tue. Jul 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Jim Mone

UnitedHealth Group’s second-quarter earnings jumped 30 percent, pushed in part by growth in the company’s Optum business, and the nation’s largest insurer raised its 2017 forecast again.

The company, based just outside Minneapolis, said Tuesday that it now expects adjusted earnings this year of between $9.75 and $9.90 per share, up from $9.65 to $9.85.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $9.80 per share this year.

In the quarter, UnitedHealth earnings climbed to $2.28 billion, with adjusted earnings totaling $2.46 per share. Total revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $50.05 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.38 per share on $50.03 billion in revenue.

Health insurance is UnitedHealth’s main business, but it has focused on growing its Optum segment, which provides pharmacy benefits management and technology services.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company