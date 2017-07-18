MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Canada PM stands by supply management as US debates NAFTA

Posted On Tue. Jul 18th, 2017
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will continue to defend the supply management system that protects the Canadian dairy industry in talks about revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement.

A U.S. House subcommittee raised the long-standing trade irritant at its hearing on NAFTA negotiations Tuesday, suggesting Canadian measures to protect the industry will be a sticking point.

Congressman Ron Kind, a Democrat from Wisconsin, says he does not want to jeopardize a crucial trading relationship with Canada but thinks the system should be more balanced.

The Trump administration released its objectives for a new trade deal earlier this week, including better access for its agricultural exports.

Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada has signed significant trade deals with Europe, North America and elsewhere while protecting the supply management system.

