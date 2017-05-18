Vote kicks off battle over regulation of internet



NEW YORK (AP) — A federal agency has voted to kick off the repeal of “net neutrality” rules designed to keep broadband providers like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast from interfering with the internet.

It’s the latest change that the Federal Communications Commission has made to ease regulation of the phone, broadcast or cable industries.

Undoing the net neutrality rules will be the biggest battle yet triggered by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. The tech industry, which sees net neutrality as necessary to innovation, is already pushing back by lobbying politicians, sending letters of protest to the agency and starting to rally supporters.

The FCC’s three commissioners voted 2-1, with the lone Democrat opposed, to start the process to undo the net neutrality rules. It will be months before final rules are up for a vote.

