Royal Jordanian diverts flight after suspicious object claim

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s national carrier says it diverted a flight and searched the plane during an unscheduled stop after a passenger told the cabin crew that a suspicious object was on board.

Royal Jordanian says the Airbus 320 with 124 passengers was on its way from Dubai to the Jordanian capital of Amman on Thursday when the pilot received word of the passenger’s claim. The pilot diverted the flight to the nearest airport in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The airline says nothing suspicious was found during a search of the plane. It says the passenger who made the claim would be questioned by the relevant authorities and that the plane is resuming its trip.

