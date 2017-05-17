Target's breezes past expectations in the first quarter

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is reporting that first-quarter profits jumped almost 8 percent as attempts to turn around its business appear to be gaining some traction.

The retailer on Wednesday reported earnings of $681 million, or $1.23 per share, for the quarter ended April 29. That compares with $632 million or $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $1.21 per share, way better than the 91 cents analysts were expecting, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue fell 1.1 percent to $16.02 billion, but that’s still better than the 16.22 billion expected on Wall Street. While comparable-stores sales fell, it was not as bad as expected.

Target Corp. is trying to reinvent itself as it faces stiff competition from Amazon.

Shares are up more than 5 percent in premarket trading.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company