EU top court raises questions over trade deals

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court says in an opinion on the bloc’s trade agreement with Singapore that certain parts of such deals should go through the parliamentary processes of each member state, a development that could further complicate decision-making.

The Luxembourg-based court said Tuesday that the international trade deal that was initialed in 2013 could only be concluded by the EU institutions together with the member states, and as such could not be ratified.

If all parliaments in member states have to approve international trade deals, future trade deals may take even longer than they already do to come to fruition as it would open them up to the political processes of the 28 member states.

Such agreements need unanimity.

