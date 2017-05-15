Italy police: Mafia clan skimmed millions from migrant funds

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ROME (AP) — Italian police have arrested 68 people, including a priest and the head of a volunteer group called “Mercy,” and accused them of being in cahoots with a major mafia clan that allegedly skimmed millions in public funds destined for a migrant welcome center.

Announcing the arrests Monday, an incredulous Carabinieri Gen. Giuseppe Governale summarized the scam by saying: “The welcome center and ‘Mercy’ were the ATMs of the mafia.”

Investigators said the Arena clan of the Calabrian ‘ndrangheta mafia had secured a lock on servicing the Isola di Capo Rizzuto migrant center in Crotone thanks to its links to “Mercy” and its head, Leonardo Sacco.

They said “Mercy” subcontracted catering services to companies run by the clan, which allegedly skimmed some 36 million euros ($39.5 million) in public funds.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company