US, EU in urgent discussions on pitch to expand laptop ban

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and top European ministers will hold urgent talks about a possible expansion of the in-flight laptop ban to flights from the EU.

European Commission transport spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen confirmed the talks will be held Friday.

Itkonen said the EU had no information of a new threat that would prompt any expansion of the ban.

The EU’s transport and migration commissioners have written to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to seek clarification.

U.S. officials have said the decision in March to bar laptops and tablets from the cabins of some international flights, mostly from the Middle East, wasn’t based on any specific threat but on longstanding concerns about extremists targeting jetliners.

